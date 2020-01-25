DO IT TOGETHER

Letter writer Robert Moskal (January 21) calls climate protesters “hypocrites” because they consume oil. But is it really a requirement to stop using a single drop of oil before you can worry about the dangers of climate change? What if, instead of calling each other names, we wanted to listen to and understand each other’s fears and worries. Because aren’t they the same in the end? Do we not all want a livable planet for our children? And don’t we all want decent jobs that do not endanger the future of our children? Instead of swearing, let’s work together for a Canada that takes both the climate threat and the livelihood of workers affected by the transition to a low-carbon economy. We are smart and compassionate people. We can do it together.

MICHAEL POLANYI

(A good idea, Michael, but you seem on the reasonable side of the scale compared to a lot on both sides.)

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

When I first saw the photo of (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau who bought a bunch of donuts, the first thing I thought about was that if we decide to send someone to donuts in a long meeting, we always send the person who has the least to contribute. With that in mind, I immediately thought that this photo could only be linked to one of the two meetings, either the liberal caucus meeting in Winnipeg or the last G7 summit.

BEAM MALONE

(Or maybe he’s just a nice guy.)

READY FOR REMATCH

I can respect both Zack Kassian’s game and Matthew Tkachuk’s game. I believe they both play a role on the ice. The role of Tkachuk is to get into the kitchen of just about everyone in the other team, to fuel it, if you want, but it’s not his normal job to fight. Kassian, on the other hand, is a bruiser, he can go outside and change it and, when it comes down to it, throw bones. I don’t mind if Tkachuk doesn’t drop the gloves with him and loses respect because Kassian is above his weight class and the blows that were put on Kassian were clean. If Kassian does not want to be hit, he must be aware of his environment. I’m really looking forward to the next game and isn’t that the point?

JASON PETRIE

(We are all looking forward to the next game.)

NATIONAL PROBLEM

While reading the commentary section, writer Karen Lundy suggested that the UCP would give the CPS more money to combat violence in our clean city. I totally agree. Some in the city council already understand. I believe that whatever the council does will be meaningless. The solution to the problem must come from Ottawa, not from our incompetent city council. The editor is 100% correct. Everyone who has a firearm with him, hides it or uses it for some sort of offense must be in prison for a long time. It has been a long time since the crime got harder in this country. If only we would let legislators and judges think about the way most citizens think.

DEAN CLARKE

(If we don’t hold people responsible, things won’t change.)

TURBULENCE FORWARD

The biggest test for our prime minister is coming, in case the environmental prince in shining armor, Justin Trudeau, will once again stomp our efforts in Alberta.

MIKE SOCH

(Will he or not?)

BONUS LETTERS – ONLINE ONLY

NOTHING IS COMMITTED

I see (Mayor Naheed) that Nenshi is again trying to find a way to get another $ 30 million in tax relief for companies in Calgary, to further extend the reckless postponement that he and the municipality have faced over the past 10 years. set audit expenses. While I agree that business needs help, I also ask the mayor what you are doing to help taxpayers, especially those who have been made redundant or have a limited, steady income. He does not seem to understand why the office complexes in the city center are struggling, because people have been released, the same people to whom he has no problems transferring taxes. Seniors also largely live off pensions and never get an increase and have no way to increase their income, and yet this casual mayor sees no problem in transferring the tax base to them and passing on tax increases every year. All this because he cannot hide the words “cut back” or “we take a payback”, because he would rather hide behind his mantra “we would have no control over our salaries”. He stumbles that he is more than happy to spit on common places and blame everything on everyone except himself and the actions he has taken. Take ownership, Nenshi, because you somehow remain mayor of Calgary, so you should at least act like you care about the average Joe taxpayer!

KNOW ALBERT

(Citizens are tapped.)

FEEL FEEL

I am surprised that no one in your team has written an article about the number of seniors losing their health care due to Jason Kenney and the UCP. I have always voted conservatively, but will never vote for them again. I was packed by Shaw, but two months before I left I had a medical incident, which meant that when I bought my own health insurance from Blue Cross, I went from $ 10,000 a year for prescriptions to $ 700 a year, and to get things done. To make matters worse, my wife, who is two years and eight months older than me and perfectly healthy, was also punished, like WTF! If Kenney gets rid of the dependents of seniors, he must also get rid of insurance companies that penalize the preconditions.

CHRIS SPIELMAN

(To you, Premier Kenney.)

CANADIAN HEROES

I have other options for the $ 5 bill. Two national heroes who for some reason have been forgotten during this period. I would like to see Sir Arthur Currie, probably one of the best generals from WWI. The man brought about a revolution in warfare and was the first true general of Canada. My second choice, which perhaps deserves more, would be Tommy Prince. Undoubtedly the best soldier ever from Canada. Very effective soldier with many acts of pure heroism. His story is much sadder when he died poor and homeless in Manitoba. In my opinion, Tommy could have been a Victoria Cross winner if he hadn’t been native. After serving his country so bravely, he returned to Canada and was in fact thrown away in the cold streets by an ungrateful audience. It would be important to acknowledge his sacrifice and do the honorable by trying to make good his memory. Anyway, what do I know, as you can guess, I’m just a retired soldier.

ANDRE LAVOIE

(Thank you for remembering their service and sharing their stories. And thank you for your service, sir.)

IS THAT FAIR?

I see that the federal government has set up a new program whereby anyone who loses a loved one through no fault of their own gets $ 25,000 tax-free dollars to never have to pay back. I heard about this program during a news conference from Justin Trudeau himself. In the press conference, Trudeau stated that all the victims of the Ukrainian airline crash received $ 25,000 due to the hardships to losing a loved one. One can only assume that this program would be extended to all Canadians who lose a loved one through no fault of their own, whether killed by a drunk driver, victim of violence, etc. Trudeau always preaches equality, so all Canadians should be eligible if they have the misfortune to lose a loved one. The pain and suffering of anyone who loses a loved one through someone else’s actions is basically the same regardless of how death was caused. If this program is not available to all Canadians, the federal government actually states that not all Canadians are equal and that some lives are worth much more than others.

SIMON SIMMS

(This would be considered an exceptional case, wouldn’t it?)

HELP STARS

I see STARS organizing its lottery again. A very valuable business and I would encourage everyone to buy a ticket. I have also noticed that certain US jurisdictions offer memberships for their version of air ambulance services. I think that is a great idea and I would encourage STARS to look at this. In the south, they sell memberships for around $ 70 a year for a family of four. There is a good chance that you will never need the service, but what fantastic insurance if you, or a member of your family, ever do. Personally, I wouldn’t think twice about spending $ 70 a year just for the fact that I wouldn’t get a huge bill if, God forbid, you ever needed their service. At the same time, it would be a fantastic tool to keep STARS up and running. Just a thought.

JOHN HANCOCK

(STARS is fantastic. The service is available to everyone who needs it. Why would you change that?)

MAKE IT HONEST

I have read Josh Andrus’s article and agree that we need democratic reforms to give Alberta a fair deal. He writes about the need for a Triple E senate and a constitutional reform, which has been going on for years and is constantly being blocked by the liberals in Ontario and Quebec. The other area that should also be looked at and probably never has a chance to be reached is a redistribution of Commons seats. Alberta with a population of 3,779,353, for example, has 21 seats. Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have a combined population of 2,357,325 and 32 seats. Quebec has a population of 7,979,663 (slightly more than double the population of Alberta) and they have 75 seats. This is 3 1/2 as many seats from Alberta. I am not arguing that Alberta should be given new seats, but that existing seats should be redistributed. We already have too many pigs at the trough in Ottawa. And the only way this would even be a chance in the hell of it would be if pigs ever fly.

MURRAY McANDREWS

(If you were from Ontario or Quebec, would you be for giving up any power?)

WE DO NOT DO THIS

It is very unfortunate that soldiers today can make such a mistake as shooting a civilian aircraft. It is also very sad what happened to these families. Now Mr. Promises Trudeau more than a million dollars in Canadian government money, our money, to help the families of Canadian citizens who died in this accident. It is very thoughtful of him to do this, but what if the shoe was on the other foot. What if our army made the same mistake and a foreign plane crashed into our airspace and so many civilians with Iranian passports claiming to be Iranians were killed? Give their government the same options, take revenge or pay the families of the victims. I think we all know what the answer would be. It wouldn’t pay any money. Just as William Baird said in his letter to the editor, we are not quick enough to have the courage of Mr. Trudeau to spend tax money that we do not have, as our own veterans, citizens who have sacrificed their own quality of life for us, live in poverty. Grow some brothers, Mr. Trudeau and do the right thing for your country.

GILBERT ENNS

(Canadians help Canadians.)

NDP’S FAULT

Re: NDP, no damn progress. Again Rachel Notley is standing in front of a sign (complaining) about Jason and the UCP. You had to realize that with the total disregard for public money and the taking over of staff at many levels by the NDP it would eventually end. Where did the NDP get the money! They ran our biggest money maker out of the province and now they want a pat on the back for causing almost total destruction of Alberta. Wake up, Alberta, Rachel is not going to get Alberta going again. She has sold you along the river (read the Brad Wall interview). So all your complaining unions who are rolling your sleeves, all your overpaid supervisors, where do you expect Alberta to get the money? So if you get fired (and we feel sorry for you) because the UCP has to make cuts because of the total destructive mess left by Rachel and her “wanting” to close the oil patch, then really stop and look at who was a big part of the cause of all this. Yes, Rachel, now it’s time to raise your hand. You and your band did this. So go Jason and the UCP, get Alberta back on track, put the oil fields to work and get Alberta back to work

DAVE MAGNUS

(Full speed ahead.)