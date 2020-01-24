THINKING THEM

Every day I see the photos of Messrs. Spavor and Kovrig and the count of how many days they spent wasting away in a foreign prison. And I think of Justin Trudeau’s fundamental admiration for a totalitarian regime and how that man’s head is completely dead. Good work on the sun to keep this travesty and tragedy in the public domain.

JEFFREY ANDERSON

(They have not been forgotten.)

LOCK’S EM UP!

Re: Task force violence. I doubt the motivation of the city council with regard to the formation of this task force. My opinion is that because Prime Minister Jason Kenney offered to contribute money to fund this endeavor, Naheed Nenshi and co. voted in favor of this task force. I agree with some councilors that we already have a task force on public security. It’s the Calgary Police Commission. What do we do when we do something totally radical, and Prime Minister Kenney suggests that more money goes to CPS and to the police commission to help them fight crime in our city. CPS cuts should never have happened in the first place.

KAREN LUNDY

(Solution No. 1 throws someone who commits a crime for a very, very long time in prison. No deals, no early release. Automatic, mandatory time. Easy peasy.)

POOLS ARE NECESSARY

I am shocked that the city would even consider closing or raising rates in our swimming pools. As a senior retired, I can hardly afford it now. I have been going to the Killarney swimming pool for over three years now to help with chemotherapy and to know what it can do. In addition to physical healing, it is a place for social therapy with others while you become healthy. What is more important for a society than to stay healthy? It would be a sad day and a loss of quality of life if we didn’t have them.

MONTE SJOBERG

(True, but they don’t close all city pools. Enjoy your pool time, Monte.)

THANKS, TEAM

I am a long-term homeowner in Calgary and live in Mayland Heights. Recently my block had a water pipe that cracked and had to be repaired. This disaster happened right in the middle of our last cold wave, where the temperature dropped to -30 ° C. The first thing I knew was when a firefighter reported it to my door. It took about four days to resolve the leak in this bitter cold. I want to express my gratitude and respect for all city workers who have made up for it. In the aftermath I learned how to take things for granted in our daily lives and I will appreciate every benefit we have in our beautiful Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

ZENA WILBRAHAM MAFRICA

(We are lucky to be here. And a nice call to the poor people who had to deal with that terrible weather.)

CLOSE DOWN

Re: Coronavirus. In light of the latest super bug flu: why, on God’s green earth, Canada and our wonderful, caring leadership have not only banned: A. All flights from China. B. All flights from Wunshu (or wherever it is). C. Both of the above. Is it not the responsibility of the government to protect our borders and citizens? Why didn’t they do that? A lack of this is just stupid and basically a breach of duty. Sorry if I seem insensitive. Do what needs to be done!

BILL HUNTER

(Sounds like common sense.)