The only people who should protest against the construction of an oil pipeline in Canada should be those who live on “the electricity grid”. I don’t think there are too many around. In my opinion, most if not all demonstrators in the pipeline are hypocrites because they use petroleum products in their daily lives. These hypocrites heat their homes, wear synthetic clothing, travel and grow food with the help of fossil fuels. For the time being, oil still ensures that the world ‘goes around’. So please stop these hypocritical protests and just have the pipeline (s) laid.

ROBERT J. MOSCAL

(Yes, a ridiculous couple.)

DONE WITH RON

As much as I have always enjoyed Ron MacLean, I now despise the man because he has proven to be the ultimate jacket. He selfishly threw his old employee and friend under the bus, all to protect his own image and wallet. His remarks immediately following the Don Cherry tirade do not resemble the message he gave to the public the next day. It is as if the answers came from two different people! The best thing Sportsnet can do for themselves is to duplicate the action they have taken with Don Cherry. Break your association with this ultimate hypocrite. He has lost all credibility and to paraphrase Greta: “Be ashamed”.

ERIC DEIBERT

(Anecdotally, we think the Cherry sage has damaged Ron MacLean’s popularity.)

KASSIAN A BULLY

Zack Kassian is a bully. Nr. 1, he can’t play hockey, so he likes to choose little boys who know how to play hockey. I really hope Matthew Tkachuk sues Zack Kassian and sues him for mistreatment. Boys like Zack can hurt people. No one has the right to hit anyone on the back of the head. They call this bullying.

SIMON UMENDRA DEO

(Zack Kassian can play hockey or he would not be in the NHL. He is also a very difficult customer who apparently does not like to be beaten.)

NO TIME

I have to agree with James Brooks’ assessment on January 16 about the Sussex royals (ex-royals, part-time royals, not sure which?) To Canada. Many of us are large enough to waste the waste of money from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, now funded by the taxpayer, and now he offers to pay half of the security bill for Harry and Meghan. I have read that the pair has a combined capital of $ 39 million. Many Canadians are not adequately cared for, so unless Mr. Trudeau wants to pay the bill out of his own pocket, the rich Sussex lets himself pay.

WILLIAM BAIRD

(Maybe they will ask for more than Canada can give.)

BRAVO, COOL PEOPLE

On leaving this recent cold spell, I would like to take the time to thank everyone in the oil sands, the traditional oil industry, natural gas producers, pipeline workers and everyone else who immediately provides us with energy, keeps us all alive. I apologize to those who find this offensive, but I can’t wait until the sun shines or the wind blows. I honestly look forward to some climate change. It was a tiring week.

PAUL BAUMBERG

(Standing ovation for everyone who worked outside last week.)