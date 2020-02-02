Letters, 2 February: “Feds mess with the wrong people”

Just a bad bill

Open letter to MPs and Prime Ministers. The federal liberals Bill C-71, the new arms control, will in fact implement another long arms register by forcing sports retailers to register all weapons sold. The previous long arms register that was pushed through during the Chretien / Rock era cost the taxpayer more than $ 2 billion and achieved nothing but wasted taxpayers money and pain for legal gun owners. This Trudeau / Blair version 2.0 will not achieve anything, and I predict that it will cost both taxpayers and individuals! Trudeau pushes this to appease the masses in the inner city who have a poor understanding of the root causes of the violence they regularly witness. The liberals abuse the poorly informed perception of the urban public that drug gangs and violent criminals use their weapons legally and legally. This is just another very expensive and unfair example of “Trudeau theatrices”. So … what am I proposing? 1. The proposed law C-71 must be fiercely challenged in Parliament. 2. Propose and support legislation to transfer responsibility for firearms legislation and enforcement from Ottawa to individual provinces and territories. With regional jurisdiction; common sense and common sense are more likely to prevail. 3. Remove enforcement of the RCMP to provincial / municipal police, to be determined by each province except at international borders where CBSA would remain responsible for enforcement. 4. Retain existing PAL requirements. I thank you for considering my proposals for change around this long-standing and division.

BOB HOWLAND

(Bendes and criminals are not following the weapons laws now, so why worry.)

ROAD FROM BASE

Re: Elaine Williams, January 27. Publishing ‘Deal with China’ was dangerously irresponsible on the part of the sun. Shen Yun Performing Arts is a non-profit organization based in the state of New York and has no connection whatsoever with the Chinese Communist Party. Most artists have Chinese nationality and are of Chinese ethnicity, but there are many crew members and orchestras of other nationalities. In addition, many of the ethnic Chinese in the show are permanent US residents, and most artists are young people who grew up outside mainland China. Talking about canceling Shen Yun’s visas for performance in Canada is talking about canceling visas from law-abiding artists from the US. Moreover, Shen Yun is made up entirely of Falun Dafa practitioners, who are not only the world’s largest group of persecuted people, but have been persecuted since July 20, 1999 for their faith by the Chinese Communist Party, that is, the Chinese government, on the mainland. Shen Yun Performing Arts cannot perform in China and has never performed in mainland China to this day. Shen Yun performed in Alberta from 2008 to 2012 and has performed internationally every year at the best locations in the world. Shen Yun is not a show that is new or unknown, so why does the Sun fight ignorance and spread what amounts to flawed disinformation that can only serve as a kowtow to the Chinese consulate in Calgary?

NEIL CAMPBELL

(Thank you for correcting the readers and us in this matter.)

SEEING IS BELIEVING

The mayor and the municipality of Calgary have no contact with reality. Why mayor Naheed Nenshi and the municipality cannot see the forest through the trees? Calgary is currently in a downward financial trend and has been in recent years. The solution to all our problems is not always to levy taxes and reduce services. The mayor and the municipality must do what private industry and homeowners have been doing for years, get value for money, and stop spending on projects that we cannot afford now, such as the new arena. If your household has a shortage of money, do not buy a new car or house, wait until you can afford it. Calgary should not be building an arena now and should, in general, curb spending on all projects supporting our current infrastructure and programs. Mayor Nenshi and the municipality have a large spending addiction and always penalize taxpayers if they are told to reduce spending due to cuts and cuts threats. The problem is simple, stop spending on all new projects and put future projects such as the arena on the back burner until Calgary is financially better. Everyone must unite and tell the mayor and the congregation loud and clear that they must stop spending money that we do not have and simply support what we do have until things turn around here. I cannot say enough, Mayor Nenshi and the municipality, stop spending!

BRAD MORE

(They cannot / will not hear you.)

HE IS NOT THE GUY

We are doomed! Peter MacKay makes it official, he runs for Tory leadership. But before the party – faithful jump on the MacKay bandwagon, I want to remind you what you would get if you believe his rhetoric: “I am always motivated by a sense of public service and see politics as a calling”! As defense minister, he was at the front and center of the controversial F-35 jet boondoggle. He simply lied that the life cycle costs were $ 9 billion. When the more realistic costs for $ 45 billion taxpayers became clear, along with the report from the destructive auditor general that they (the Tories) had selected the F-35 without regard to price and availability, he quickly canceled the initiative and decided to ‘shop around for the outdated CF-18 Hornet replacements! I believe that this fiasco costs Canadian taxpayers more than half a billion dollars! Have you forgotten the ‘cormorant gate’ problem? Here MacKay used government aircraft to bring him across the country for an amount of almost $ 3 million. Then he ordered a Cormorant Search & Rescue helicopter to pick him up at a private fisherman’s cabin in Gander. When he was caught, he lied that it was a planned military search and rescue demonstration until the army denied any knowledge of it! Do you think he will stand up for the West? No chance, he doesn’t even know the geography of the West. Remember that he had to be corrected by the then governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, when he stated that California and British Columbia had a common border! What if he disrespectfully refers to Belinda Stronach as a “dog” in the lower house after she had rejected both MacKay and the party. For the rest of my life I don’t understand why Mr. Harper didn’t pack him up long before his retirement. He was nothing less than a black eye for the entire conservative party. Rona Ambrose, reconsider your decision not to go for party leadership. We need you now more than ever!

BOB GARDINER

(Unfortunately, Rona is not running.)

DO NOT TRUST POLLS

On January 29, the article by Rick Bell of the Calgary Sun “Trudeau arm turning Alberta, toy ball or no oilands mine” was a good piece of journalism. I noted that the article referred to an Angus Reid survey between January 21 and January 23. The results were originally published by Bloomberg News on January 28 and titled “Opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Growth”. Why did the sun refer to this survey – the study is a pure representation of media sensationalism. View the details carefully. The data was collected online from 1,528 Canadian adults. This corresponds to approximately 0.03% of adults in Canada. The point here is that the number of people sampled is so low that the results are unclear. And I would like to know from which regions of Canada the data is derived. We all know that some regions do not want the pipeline and regions do. So, in my mind, it was terrible for Bloomberg to accept and publish this survey with such a shameful title and I was disappointed that the Calgary Sun would refer to it without seeing it for what it is – misleading and meaningless.

JIM TABOR

(People are free to interpret polls as they see fit. It’s only a small piece of the puzzle.)

GET TOGETHER, JASON

With the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for the Environment that the decision to build the new Teck oilsands project should be postponed with regard to “addressing this government’s commitment to greenhouse gas emissions” (we all know what that means), it is time for Prime Minister Jason Kenney to grow a few with regard to his dealings with the federal government! Given the consistent blocking of our exports and the $ 20 billion that we lose annually to be redistributed to Eastern Canada, I propose that the referendum on equalization proposed by Mr Kenney bears the following wording: “authorize the government of Alberta to renegotiate the financial terms of the Confederation up to and including the removal of Alberta from the Confederation? “It’s time to stop bringing a knife to a firefight, Mr. Kenney. When you took the job as prime minister, you swore an oath to defend the interests of Albertans. It is high time you did that.

RYAN CASSELL

(Kenney was never given or even asked for a mandate to pursue divorce.)

ONLY DIRT

Re: the city of Calgary and their recycling program. It doesn’t work and it never did! Asking seniors money for green and blue waste bins that they do not fill is just another way to scam us! I suggested to the city to place a blue and green cart at the end of each alley where we could all walk to and the bins would be full instead of being half empty or not being used at all. So let’s start from the beginning: black trays were always picked up once a week and changed to twice a week. So let’s do some math. Once a week I have three bags that fit perfectly in the black car, so three plus three is six. Now I have six bags every two weeks, three passes in the car and three not. Now do I have to pay to start my weekly waste collection? Put it back in weekly garbage disposal and a set of green and blue bins at the end of each row and it would work perfectly. Oh yeah, that won’t work for the city because then they wouldn’t make money from every household, and I could add that we already pay annually for waste collection.

DONNA QUINLAN

(Nickle and dime the people with harebrained schedules.)

MORE OF THE SAME

No, the Bearded One, also known as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has not turned around since the re-election in 2019. Equally troubling, he has appointed former Tides Canada vice president Sarah Goodman as policy director in the prime minister’s office. Tides Canada is a promoter of “The Tarsands Campaign” to landlock the oil and gas of Alberta. We can therefore expect that the Ottawa war against Alberta will continue unabated. This is not a new magazine! It is the same old vicious attack on our province by the Laurentian Elite, led by someone who long ago lost the moral authority to rule a nation and probably never had it in the first place.

JOANNE and WAYNE MORCOM

(Heavy sigh.)