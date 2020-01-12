Letters, 12 January: 'Fossil fuels do not disappear quickly'

LONG ROAD OUT

Bill Gates has quoted as saying that to understand energy realities “we have to bring math to the problem.” Mark Mills, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, did this with his recent report The New Energy Economy: an Exercise in Magical Thinking. This report quantifies the scale of any transition to “net zero emissions” by 2050, as our liberal government has stated to be their goal. Only a few of Mills’ 41 observations: a 100x growth in electric vehicles to 400 million worldwide would replace only 5% of oil consumption; since 1995 total energy consumption in the world has increased by 50%; the energy equivalent of 100 barrels of oil is needed to produce a quantity of batteries that can store the energy equivalent of a single barrel of oil; if the world’s 4 billion poor people increase energy consumption to just one third of the level per capita in Europe, global demand will increase by more than 30%; Efficiency increases energy demand: Since 1995, aircraft fuel / passenger miles consumption has fallen by 70%, air traffic has increased more than tenfold and global jet fuel consumption has increased by more than 50%. So far, the government’s efforts in their transition to their 2050 Utopia seem to have focused on taxing “carbon” and maintaining Canada’s oil reserves, without any suggestion of a viable alternative to energy. Canada should be a leader in nuclear power generation with our Candu reactors and our stock of uranium, but even a global transition to renewable nuclear energy cannot be achieved by 2050 and would only displace part of its hydrocarbon consumption.

JOHN H. MacLEAN

(The world is nowhere near to get away from oil.)

BUT HOW IS IT WITH …

I follow the devastating fires in Australia and noticed that the Canadian media quickly pointed out that the fires are all about climate change. I decided to watch some of the stories told in the Australian media about these fires. I found it interesting that the Australian published a story stating that 183 people have been arrested and accused of deliberate burning of fires so far, and it is estimated that about 85% of fires were caused by people, intentionally or accidentally. How can climate change encourage people to start arson? Why have the Canadian media failed to mention anything about man-made fires? Is this just another example of selective reporting to support their climate change agenda? Perhaps if the media insisted on just reporting the full story and not pushing agendas, they would have more readers and not require a $ 600 million tax-financed rescue.

BEAM MALONE

(The cruelty of the fire is attributed to climate change. To you if you believe that.)

REFERRED, PEOPLE

If we lose our jobs for AI, we are to blame. There seems to be no shortage of people who want to work as unpaid cashiers and bank tellers. We all have to object to companies that blackmail customers to work for free. Without a quick check-out and few cashiers, the only alternative is to wait 20 minutes in line to be served by the few remaining employees. How many people have to waste that amount of time? Cash registers and cash machines used to be well-paid, responsible jobs and we have to keep them. When companies are allowed to manipulate their customers to become a source of free labor, all our jobs are at risk. Fewer jobs means fewer customers, which means fewer jobs in an endless downward spiral. The only way to stop this job erosion is to boycott self-checks and take your business to stores where they are not.

SI. PETERSEN

(Automation is very worrying.)

GET THERE!

Mr. Kenney, we have given you a mandate and we trust your election promises to get Alberta out of the misery that previous governments have done to us. Big words, big plans, war room and talking louder than any other candidate. So what happened? We can still hear a lot of talk, but very little action that would lead to any improvement. On the contrary, things look more bleak than before. The CO2 tax is back, the taxes have risen, the number of bankruptcies has risen, unemployment has risen, and so on. I am sure you are intelligent enough to understand now that there will be no love, help and understanding from the federal government when it comes to Alberta’s well-being. So will there be a thunderous action to change this or will you just keep talking loudly and perhaps creating another war room to show us that you are doing something? And if you bite more than you can chew and can’t keep your promises, you have to have the decency to step aside and someone with the ability to do that to take your place.

MIKE SOCH

(Want to ask for would be miraculous without any help from the federal government.)

HE EARNED IT

As head of the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC, recognized as a terrorist organization by the US, Canada and various other Western countries, Qassem Soleimani orchestrated many attacks on Western military personnel and civilians. The man was the head of a terrorist organization and as such a legitimate target, just as Osama bin Laden was a legitimate target when President Barack Obama had eliminated him. All this nonsense about the fact that Trump does not have the legal authority to attack Soleimani is exactly that nonsense. He not only had the authority to free the world from this terrorist who was responsible for the deaths of many Americans, he had the responsibility to do it. All the hysterical handwring of the Democrats is purely political nonsense and has nothing to do with what was best for America. And all left Canadians who copy the hypocritical American Democrats and condemn an ​​action that should have been taken months or even years ago should shake their heads. Trump did what needed to be done. If a democrat had been in the White House and ordered the same action, everyone, including the press, would praise his courageous defense of the American people.

ALEX PETERS

(Funny how that works, eh? Anyone who goes along with Soleimani should look carefully in the mirror.)

MEDIA BIAS

The editor’s response to several letters about the $ 600 million gift from Justin Trudeau to the news media seems to indicate that this money has no impact on news reporting. How can you react in this way when the CBC is an example of a government-owned news organization that is clearly an arm of the liberal party and is completely in the tank for Trudeau? I believe that the Sun (Postmedia) is usually an impartial newspaper and offers honest and impartial news reports, unlike the CBC, which is owned by the government. Pure logic and common sense tell us that Postmedia is able to be impartial because it is not owned by the government. Everyone knows that we need a free press to keep the government fair. The $ 600 million leads us down a slippery slope and every dollar taken by news organizations such as Postmedia is a step closer to the fall of a free press.

LARRY MOSER

(If someone thinks we support Justin Trudeau, you have not paid attention to this. And the CBC is fully funded by the government / taxpayers.)

HARD TO BELIEVE

Climate change cannot be serious or harmful because we allow teams from around the world to curl up in Canmore or hockey teams fly around the same world? I suppose it is the unwashed masses that have to cut back to save the planet because the rich plan goes ahead uncontrolled. As for the military forces of the world, all bombs and rockets only produce pure clean air.

J.D. ROUND

(If there is a climate situation, there is no sense of urgency.)

COLD FLAT FACTS?

There is a worldwide debate going on about whether the earth is flat and stationary, as the Bible indicates. Some questions must be answered before the flat-earth belief is written off as nonsense. How can planets and moons stay in orbit for years while a small imbalance would cause them to fly or crash quickly into space? With the moon supposedly creating the attraction to create the tides, why doesn’t the moon lose speed because of this resistance? And if the sun is said to have much more appeal than the moon to prevent our world from flying away into space, why doesn’t it create massive tides while the Earth’s oceans rotate towards the sun daily? Why does the moon exhibit properties other than the sun when the light is probably a reflection of the sun? Moonlight is cold, sunlight is hot. Moonlight helps with fermentation, sunlight is a disinfectant. Why can we see objects that supposedly should be hidden behind the curve of the earth? For example, I took a photo with the camera flat on the ice and I see the edge of the lake 6 km away. The edge of the lake must be hidden behind 9 ft. From the curvature of the earth.

LAVERNE ISAAC

(As people are much wiser than we have already mentioned on Facebook, cats when the earth was flat had now pushed everything off the edge.)

MAKE IT CLEAR

I wish we could see a scientific analysis of our current climate and how it is changing. I mean a real study of world temperatures during a certain time. Let’s see how global and localized weather has changed in the last 500 years, more than 1000 years, around 5000 or 10,000 years. We all know that there were “ice ages”, followed by warming periods. Let us look at that information, not just the “science” that is currently being disseminated as facts. A major problem that I see is that nobody can estimate previous temperatures as accurately as we are told. There were no thermometers or recorded temperature measurements, everything is an estimate. What influenced the mini ice age a few hundred years ago? Are we still recovering from it? Let us look at the facts in a scientific analysis, with estimates of accuracy and over a realistic period. The earth has changed enormously over time, we cannot look 100 years to determine what has or will change. And contain realistic estimates of the economic impact of campaigns. Canada cannot exist in a vacuum, our southern neighbor will not destroy its economy to satisfy teenagers who have received partial truths from their teachers. What will the newly imposed CO2 tax do to reduce the world’s pollution. We all know the answer, but our leadership plays to satisfy a desire for global attention.

BOB COSH

(It is obvious that climate science is incredibly complex and therefore difficult for most people to understand.)