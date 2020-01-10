Letters, 10 January: 'Do not compare climate change with WWII'

Loading...

LITTLE COMPARISON

After reading the op-ed by guest writer Stephen Jarislowsky, I had my Greta Thunberg moment. How dare you! Jarislowsky compares the worldwide massacre of the Second World War with the global scam of global warming. The existential threat of the Axis powers and climate change are an attack and an attack on the fundamental beliefs and values ​​of the free West. The agreements end there.

JEFFREY ANDERSON

(We thought it was a bit long.)

CLIMATE DOUBT

The editor’s answer to Jeffery Anderson’s letter about scientists and the new world order is: “But, but … scientists. Thousands of them.” This implies a level of credibility that is not necessarily true. Let’s not forget that these same scientists are funded by governments and have special interests, where your salary comes from is where your special interest really lies.

DICK VARLEY

(You are free to be as skeptical as you want.)

INSIDE BUSINESS

As always, the public is everywhere pictures of the appearance of Justin Trudeau, now with facial hair. Maybe you should worry more about what’s in his head than what’s on the outside.

MIKE SOCH

(Not much there.)

WHO SHOULD NOW?

So now there are major problems in the Middle East – the region that supplies the most oil to Quebec and the Maritimes. For those of you who live there, I suspect that you are all a little nervous about your future security of supply and price. A pity! Most of you voted Liberal, a party that set out to destroy the Alberta oil industry. An industry that can provide energy without risks like the one you now have – if there was a pipeline. But the government of Quebec (which is short-sighted) says there is no hunger for pipelines in Quebec. But I bet there is craving for fuel to run vehicles and ovens. So Quebec does not receive Western oil, but neither does the Maritimes – but I doubt Quebec cares about the Maritimes, eh. So, good luck to the people of Quebec and the Maritimes (where I come from).

JIM TABOR

(We will see here where it goes.)

ALWAYS KEEP BRAD

I doubt the logic of “It’s time for Brad Treliving to make a blockbuster”. All you have to do is look at our rivals in Edmonton to see that star trading does not work. Would you really like to sell low to someone like Johnny Gaudreau or Sean Monahan? Treliving has freed up some space by moving Michael Frolik for a choice, so there is a possibility for the Flames to add someone by the deadline the team can give that extra.

MARTIN KOSIK

(Standing pat is always an option. It may not be the right one.)

RIDELESS DRIVING

This is for all of you who decided to pass me while I was stopped at a flashy pedestrian crossing with pedestrian crossing. It is against the law! I’ll wait until they get off the road. What if they dropped something or turned around. This has happened twice now in the last two weeks with more than one vehicle flying past me.

J. WARREN SAFFEL

(You are right, sir. Passing a car stopped at a crosswalk is a tragedy that is about to happen. Absolutely stupid.)