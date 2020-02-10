Letters, 10 February: “Why does Trudeau give MasterCard $ 50 million?”

HE IS SO BIG

I have just heard the news that our Prime Minister has again considered spending more tax money on something that has absolutely nothing to do with the improvement of Canadians. I watched a video with Adrienne Batra (editor-in-chief of Toronto Sun), in which she wondered why this (man) is now sending $ 50,000,000 to MasterCard for some kind of immigrant assistance! It is really very simple. He uses our means to “fill his bag” as soon as he’s out of the office! He did that with SNC Lavalin, Loblaws, Canadian Tire and now MasterCard (and probably a few others that we haven’t heard of yet).

BOBBIE NORMAN

(He is very good at giving away money.)

MUST BE MORE SAFE

Wild meat, such as a virus-infected civet (feline animal) and popular delicacy in China, is now implicated as the spark for the coronavirus pandemic and confirmed as the deadly catalyst in the 2004 SARS outbreak. Canadians are also buying game markets, but only controlled meat can be sold. How could China impose a meat inspection on its 1.4 billion inhabitants? The logistics would be amazing, but that also applies to city restrictions, frozen trade, overwhelmed hospitals and closed international borders.

DEBBIE FAULKNER

(As we said before, China will do what China wants to do.)

TIME TO SIGN

Some time ago I submitted a letter stating that politicians are being imprisoned for breach of trust and misuse of public funds. The last word from the sun was to ridicule and ridicule the suggestion. The Coun. Joe Magliocca is a clear example that crooks in political clothing get a pass when it comes to criminal prosecution. He must put down his seat and be charged by the police for fraud. Everything that is less accepts criminal behavior and uses a two-tier criminal justice system.

JEFFREY ANDERSON

(Falsification of expenses is serious business and speaks directly to trust. Now there is none.)

GRAMMAR WITH DAN

“He admitted that she shot Mrs. Walker and killed her on other occasions.” (He shot her and she was killed on other occasions). He admitted on other occasions that he had shot and killed. Or: on other occasions he admitted that he had shot and killed. He admitted that he had shot on other occasions and therefore killed her. The story is not funny, but the wording is! I’m just nit-picking and giving J.T. a break !

DAN DRINKALL

(OK then. Have fun.)

GREEN LINE KNIFE

I watched the Green Line fiasco from afar and shook my head. I am so happy that I am no longer a Calgary taxpayer, but as a federal taxpayer I think I have the right to express my opinion on the use of our federal funds. I was glad that the ultra-expensive and risky tunnel alignment was taken off the table, but to see the latest alignment, I have to wonder if someone with common sense is involved in the realignment project?

KEITH HAMILTON

(Interesting days ahead while Calgarians wait to see where this mythical green line actually ends up.)