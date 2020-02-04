Letter: Would a secret vote change a lot in the Senate?

As an independent non-affiliated voter looking at the bickering going on during the impeachment hearings between Republicans and Democrats, I begin to wonder why the Senate and the House of Representatives do not have a more secretive vote (or at least a secret vote in favor) vote) on critical issues.

It seems to me that a lot of intimidation and pressure goes to individual senators and representatives to conform to the bosses of their party because of the openness of voting. It reminds me of many trade union elections that rely so much on intimidation due to the lack of a secret vote.

I wonder if there would not be a much higher level of duality and harmony if more secret voting was possible. I am sure there can be some sort of mechanism to facilitate this. Ultimately, a final vote by the House or Senate should probably be public, so that the voters of each senator and representative would know how their elected official had voted. However, it seems that the Senate and the House would need a secret vote on a large number of issues (such as repulsion) so that the public and leadership would know how these representatives could have voted cumulatively if they were not under pressure and intimidated .

In this way they could compare the results of the cumulative secret vote before the vote with the final published vote and see if the outcome would have changed. I admit that I do not understand the nuances of the vote in the House and the Senate. However, it seems certain that a lot of arm twisting and intimidation are going on – on both sides. It would be nice to know if the outcome would be different if these representatives and senators could have freely voted on their conscience without fear of retribution.

Reid Swenson

Salt lake city