Letter: With basic safety in mind, Utah’s economic system must start to open up.

As of April 15, Utah County has a inhabitants just north of 630,000.

In this article are the info, in accordance to Utah state govt facts. About 400 of every single 100,000 inhabitants are identified with COVID-19, about 30 of every 100,000 population are hospitalized with COVID-19 and about 3 out of each 100,000 inhabitants have died of COVID-19

There is no rational motive for Utah County not to return to function now. This is only for the reason that: We are practicing social distancing, we can put on masks in huge gatherings and we are washing our hands additional than ever. We know how to self-quarantine and want to be tested with any of even the mildest presenting indicators.

Our financial institutions and shops that are presently performing have set in put specific safety and safeguards for products managing, crowd handle and income trade. All enterprise that open will carry out identical safeguards. Tests for COVID-19 should be made available for whomever wants it.

Under these situations — with dangers so lower, with cultural improvements inculcated and with common testing designed available — Utah County’s movie properties, dining establishments, compact firms, outlets, department retailers and factories need to be opened for business.

We will need our leaders who have self confidence in the people of Utah to go ahead securely and responsibly to get this nation operating yet again.

Terrance Drake

Highland