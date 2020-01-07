Letter: Why Pelosi clings to impeachment articles?

Loading...

During recent indictment hearings in the United States House of Representatives, I listened to solid evidence that President Trump had committed “serious crimes and offenses,” but none were evident.

Now President Pelosi is holding the two indictments and apologizing for not sending them to the Senate for the required procedures. Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that she clings to the articles because they are false and do not deserve Congress to spend more time on the impeachment efforts?

The impeachment hearings made it even more evident that the Democrats will try everything to discredit Trump and oppose everything he has tried to do since coming to power, but, surprisingly, even with this constant opposition, he was able to accomplish countless things that have improved our nation and its people.

Bill barton

West Jordan