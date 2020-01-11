Letter: Where does the education budget go?

I read in the newspaper that Governor Herbert is proposing $ 4.9 billion for public education this session and that this is the largest increase in his almost 12 year term. I hope it will stop there when the Legislative Assembly attempts to reduce it as it has done every year. The article also mentioned how much funding for public education has increased over the past decade.

Last year, a lawmaker boasted that public spending on education had increased during that same period by about $ 200 million a year. I doubted it, but when I did research, I found that public funding for education had indeed increased by 28.7% during this period. I also found that enrollment in public education had only increased by 11%.

If that was the case, I wondered where the increased funding had gone. I have tried several sources to get answers without success. I know that higher education took a lot of funding, but I couldn’t determine if it was included in the 28.7% increase.

Governor Herbert and our legislators continue to say that our students are doing well with the funding we have provided to our public schools, but compared to states with similar demographics, we are not doing well at all. I know the funding has not gone to improving teachers’ salaries relative to other states and professions, nor to reducing the average class size. High classes and low salaries are two of the main factors explaining why so many of our young teachers leave the profession before five years of age.

I have heard that the Legislative Assembly is auditing the funding of public schools, but if so, nothing has been reported yet. I just hope that Governor Herbert does not let the legislature deny his efforts and that our legislature channels funding toward teacher compensation and reducing the average class size.

Fred Ash,

Sandy