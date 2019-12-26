Letter: What happens to Congress?

Loading...

Representative McAdams stated that Trump should be held responsible. Why is it so easy to see mistakes in others, but ignore the accuser's mistakes?

Ben McAdams took an oath to defend the Constitution. He had high hopes that Representative McAdams would be strong enough to vote against the impeachment of the president. My hopes have been frustrated by your vote to dismiss. He is simply not strong enough to disagree with his party and, therefore, this action in support of the Democratic Party is the beginning of a very sad day in our country. The abuse of power falls directly to the Democrats because there has been no high crime, treason or bribery by President Trump in his dealings with Ukraine. All this deception has been a waste of time and dollars of taxpayers.

It would be interesting to summarize the salaries of all those who have been involved in the political trial investigation since the 2016 presidential elections. It stinks of misuse and waste of taxpayer dollars.

Since the problem of Joe Biden and his son Hunter arose, why does Rep. McAdams and the Democrats ignore that problem? The smell of evil is in the air, but it seems that the abuse of power in that case will be ignored. What happens to our Congress? It seems that the rich and powerful are above the law. Do you think Americans are idiots? I commend the three Democrats who voted against the impeachment. I hope all Democrats will be voted out of office in the next election.

Fred Paulson

Taylorsville