Letter: Voters Are Responsible For Trump's Actions

During a debate in December 2015, Donald Trump announced his plan to beat the terrorists: he would “withdraw their families”. The journalists later asked him if he really meant it, and he assured them.

It does not take an international relations expert to identify targeting civilians as a war crime, and it does not take a moral expert to oppose the killing of innocent people. The value of life is fundamental to any ethics.

In a democratic society, we are responsible before God to vote for honest, upright and good-moral leaders. Those who knowingly vote for a politician who intends to commit war crimes are accomplices in his crimes.

Many Trump supporters in 2016 may not have been aware of his intention to commit war crimes. Those who knew him and voted for him because of it were murderers in their hearts. Those who didn’t know have another reason to be careful: the president tweeted that he plans to attack sites important to Iranian culture. Whatever military or terrorist threats he intends to oppose, deliberately targeting citizen sites is a war crime.

If the President responds to these threats, he will be responsible before the laws of our country and he will also be responsible before God. If voters support it in 2020, they will be responsible for their choice. I pray that we all follow our conscience, regardless of our party affiliation.

Michael Davison

Downtown