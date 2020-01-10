Loading...

I appreciate the fact that Senator Lee has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Trump administration’s presentation on matters surrounding the very serious situations in Iran and the Middle East. I urge Senator Lee and Senator Romney to continue to pressure the President and the administration personally and through any media or social channel available to them to make it clear that his actions will not remain uncontrolled.

I further encourage the two to follow their conscience. They both know how prone this president is to lying, but neither seems to have the courage to publicly reprimand him by demanding a fair trial in the Senate. I hope they will take their oath seriously and protect the Constitution and other institutions of justice.

Joshua Callaway

Salt lake city