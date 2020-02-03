Letter: Use your voice to fight poverty

Many people in the United States believe that their vote does not count at congress level and that corruption in the White House is rampant. Although corruption can occur, most congressmen and congress women want to do a good job; they just need to hear from us. Our nation was built to fight for freedom and was made for the people and by the people. It is our turn to stand up and make the difference that we want to see in the world. Utahns have already seen what our vote can do with the recent tax referendum in Utah. With a total of 117,154 signatures from ordinary Utah residents, our Utah representatives voted almost unanimously to withdraw the tax reform. In this case, ordinary people made a significant difference.

American citizens have the rights and privileges to freedom of expression. If we don’t like something, we have the power to withdraw it. Many poor countries have voices that are constantly silenced by terrorism, war, poverty and hopelessness. Some Americans believe that poverty reduction in the world is an impossible feat, and some wonder if offering help feeds the fire of tyranny and terrorism.

In 2017, the World Poverty Clock was launched by the United Nations to follow the progress of the 17 sustainable development goals. Currently, the World Poverty Clock estimates that one person escapes extreme poverty every second – nearly 86,400 people every day. If we are willing to stand up for the people of the world who have no voice, we can increase this number.

Please raise your voice on behalf of those who have been silenced. Call or email your Utah representatives to support anti-poverty legislation. Our congressmen and congress women in Utah are good people who want to represent us well. Let us become the state focused on building communities and establishing peace around the world. This will create a better America and a peaceful world.

Lindsey LeBaron

Lehi