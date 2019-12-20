Letter: Trump supporters are disrespectful, and I am a Republican

Loading...

I am a registered Republican and I did not vote for President Trump. I'm sick of being called Trump's enemy, RINO and antipatriotic just because I don't approve of the president's immoral behavior.

Worse still is the insinuation that anyone attending a demonstration against Trump is there because they don't have a job and have nothing better to do with their time. I have worked since I was 16 years old and I have always done my best to support myself and my family. Not supporting Trump has nothing to do with the hatred or loyalty of the party and everything to do with character, integrity and moral values. I think President Trump is missing in the areas I mentioned.

It seems to me that Trump's apologists have a hard time defending the president's actions, so they turn to insults, personal attacks and blame the media. Disagreement and valid criticism is not hate. As a free citizen, I have every right to criticize or disagree with any elected official.

Trump supporters love to share it, but they can't take it when he is his man in power. It is as if President Trump had become a political messiah who cannot do anything wrong and is only being persecuted. I believe that as a people we are better than all the political discord and division we are experiencing.

Neil Thomas

Harrisville, Weber County