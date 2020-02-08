Letter: Time to update federal bond rates

Forcing the Utah Legislature to postpone funding for the Utah Oil, Gas and Mining Department, or DOGM, shows how outdated and weak federal binding rates on our public lands enable oil and gas companies to abandon their sources, endangering public health and allowing Utahns to pay the bill for cleaning up. In this case at least $ 1 million from our taxpayer dollars.

DOGM rightly deserves criticism for not holding the oil and gas industry responsible when it pollutes our communities. While this action by the legislators in Utah could motivate DOGM to improve its practices, it is clear that the issue of low federal bond rates requires a more serious reform. Current bonding rates allow oil and gas companies to pollute the land and waters of Utah, with little responsibility, while leaving our communities with polluted drinking water, damaged land and huge costs for cleaning up the recovery.

This is a real crisis and our leaders in Washington, as well as the Utah Congress delegation, must make serious policy changes. It’s time to update federal bond rates and introduce Utahns and our communities to special interests.

Maurena Grossman

Salt lake city