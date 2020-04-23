Letter: The overcome is not even worse than the disease

I experience compelled to create in immediately after the past several days of becoming inundated with effectively the very same letter mistakenly proclaiming that constraints to be worse than letting the coronavirus clean in excess of us.

First off, the heal is obviously not even worse than the illness. The virus is what hinders the overall economy, not limits place into area by wellbeing-conscious governors. With no these limitations, the hurt to people today and the overall economy would be significantly even worse. Even if you don’t die from this virus, the health-related expenditures could be considerable, and extended-phrase effects on your daily life could be terrible.

Secondly, how can a ethical culture even think about sending folks to get the job done to get ill and die unnecessarily for the economy? Is that seriously how tiny we worth our fellow man?

As a substitute of questioning limitations, why aren’t we questioning this administration’s response? Exactly where are the assessments so that we know who’s ill? Why are not we furnishing citizens with obtain to reasonably priced health and fitness treatment and salary, as other industrialized international locations have done? Why is not our governing administration doing a lot more to guard compact corporations? If this is the finest reaction this administration could arrive up with, why should really they be presented 4 extra several years? As an alternative of forcing people back to work, why not power this administration to arrive up with an genuine approach?

Dane Henderson

Lehi