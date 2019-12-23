Letter: The nation will remain united

Loading...

We live in an era of deep partisan division, although not unprecedented in our history. I grew up in a republican family in a deeply red state, and I remember times that were less divided. As a current graduate student in public administration and a history student for a long time, I have faith that the things that have held our nation together in the past should and can keep us together now. We, regardless of the party, have held together through common respect for the Constitution, respect for those who are public servants, commitment to national sovereignty and common decency.

In the course of recent political trial procedures, we have seen each of these attacked by the president. He refused to allow his staff to comply with the citations of Congress, thus frustrating his efforts to carry out his constitutional duties. He commissioned his own personal lawyer to create an "irregular channel" for Ukraine, bypassing the work of longtime public servants in the foreign service. He invited the interference of a foreign government in our elections, thus compromising our sovereignty and national security. He tweeted insults about Ambassador Yovanovitch during his testimony before Congress, crossing the most basic lines of common decency.

As the process of political judgment progresses, we ask for recognition of what has defined us as a nation. I, and millions like me, ask legislators on both sides of the hall to put the Constitution on the party, respect for public servants on the party, national security on the party; to really put the country on the party.

Annalee Zeidner

Cedar hills