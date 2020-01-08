Loading...

Contemporary war is based on passionless killings.

One of the striking realities with the start of the Gulf War was that American bombers could destroy targets thousands of feet above them using computer GPS technology. Thus, the pilots, far from the destruction they have caused, have little connection with those they kill. This is very different from the direct contact that our forces encountered during the Vietnam War.

Likewise, President Trump’s decision to eliminate Qussam Soleimani via a drone-generated missile is an example of advanced military technology from 2020. It is entirely possible that Trump was playing golf at Mar-a-Lago when Soleimani was kill.

Representative Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Commented on Twitter: “I don’t care where you are politically: the President of the United States must pack his golf clubs and return to the White House. I can’t take him seriously if he plays golf as we rush to war. “

Louis Borgenicht

Salt lake city