Letter: The BLM management plan for San Rafael Deseret is terrible

On Friday, December 13, the Land Administration Office published a draft of the travel management plan for the San Rafael Desert in Emery County, and it is terrible.

The BLM is prioritizing and rewarding the most impactful public uses of land and marginalizing the most vulnerable: the native plants and animals that the law requires to protect. The BLM proposal of more than double miles of routes open to vehicles (including recovered and now non-existent routes) will inevitably increase damage to sensitive soils, wildlife habitats and cultural sites.

Yes, access is also important. Existing roads that are now legally open must remain open so that people can enjoy sightseeing and access campsites, trails, panoramic views and other destinations. However, we create a balanced plan that provides reasonable access but also respects plants and animals and ensures that there are places where silence is possible and that people can experience the wild land for what it is: beautiful, rare and missing. . The BLM has scheduled a very short and uncomfortable public comment period that closes on January 13. Do not miss the opportunity to comment.

Jennifer Fegely

Salt lake city