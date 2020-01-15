I thank Senator Mike Lee for recognizing that our current president is trying to keep people in the dark about his actions. I can no longer agree that it is “insulting and humiliating” to hide critical information, especially from members of Congress who need to know the facts and the truth. Even more worrisome is the fact that President Trump refuses to answer questions or allow others to testify if this does not fit his agenda. I applaud Senator Lee for making an effort to limit the President’s war powers without the approval of Congress.

I would ask Senator Lee to go a step further and do everything in his power to ensure that the Senate recall trial includes evidence and testimony that was blocked by President Trump during the investigation. from the room. Please do not tolerate his actions and behavior by allowing him to continue to “insult and belittle” all Americans by keeping us in the dark. Please do not “insult and demean” the testimony of ambassadors, foreign service officials and government officials who explained the events under oath.

Sharon Greenwood

American fork