Letter: Special needs programs make a difference

As a volunteer youth advisor in a program for young people with special needs, I write to foster the balance between life skills training and social integration.

The placement of special needs programs in public schools is key to their social and academic growth. If the program is disconnected and separated from the rest of the public school, these people will receive more help and educational assistance, but not the same social experiences as in the public school.

However, by integrating them directly into the public school, we would be hampering their academic growth while providing social connections. The best way to achieve this integration is to spend money on a program that places these children in public schools, but also provides them with educational growth in a personalized environment.

Paul Christensen

Orem