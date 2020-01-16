The third resource center is now open and the beds are filling up quickly. Most services are now located in each of the resource centers to meet the unique needs of each person. We all hope that those served will receive the help they need. What we do not know is whether any of these efforts will be successful.

KSL reported that “about $ 100 million was spent on homeless services in Utah last year (2017), but no one knows if the money made a difference.”

At the request of the State Legislative Assembly, the State Auditor conducted an audit of homeless services in Utah in 2018. They concluded that Utah had no measures monitoring and performance of its homeless system. As a result, they were completely unable to assess the performance of the program. The lack of consistent measures of success not only prevented a comparison of results from year to year, but also resulted in the rejection of an earlier request for a 91% reduction in homelessness made in 2015.

Fortunately, the Legislative Assembly sets its priorities for the next session. I sincerely hope that they will act on the recommendations of state auditors to demand that the state homeless coordinating committee “prepare a new strategic plan that includes clear and measurable goals and expectations for performance”. Although we don’t have much in common with the state of California, they lead Utah with over 25% of the country’s homeless population, making it a major problem for their state such that he is here.

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently said, “We need real accountability and transparency.” The Newsom office plans to measure how well local governments are working to get people off the streets and hold local governments to account for their progress in accessing state money for the homeless. In Utah, we should demand the same. Given the continuing cost of $ 100 million per year, the Legislative Assembly and the public deserve to be held accountable for the results of these expenditures.

Scott Rosenbush

Salt lake city