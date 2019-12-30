Letter: "Quid pro quo" is not a sinister term

Loading...

At this time, anyone with access to a cell phone, radio, TV, newspaper, magazine or computer has become familiar with the term "quid pro quo." The term implies an equal exchange of "this for that." in Latin more literally as "what for what". It refers to a voluntary exchange of any kind.

Life consists of quid pro quo every minute of every day. I smile at you and you smile back at me. That is quid pro quo: a friendly and profitable exchange. However, if I frown at you and you frown, that's "an eye for an eye," an unhappy and vindictive exchange. That expression originated in the breweries of Europe in the seventeenth century as "advice for the tap." However, if I try to force an offer that cannot be rejected, that is coercion. And if I try to involve him in any illegal activity, that's a crime.

Quid pro quo happens millions of times a day at cash registers around the world and through the Internet.

However, the term itself acquires a much more sinister meaning now that people in Washington have begun to launch it; although the practice of quid pro quo is the very essence of politics.

The nations took care of each other daily when billions of dollars and millions of lives are at risk. The old people sit around a table and decide how many young people can kill each other, and for how long and where. Then they will get up, shake hands and take pictures together.

Responsible governance has almost stopped in Washington, while the geniuses there decide what is quid, what is pro and what is quo, in regards to the president of the United States and our Constitution. He has kept them busy for almost a year. Maybe it's just as good. It distracts them from other pranks.

Raymond Mayo

Halfway