Letter: President Trump speaks our language

In Kathleen Parker's article in the December 12 issue of Deseret News, she referred to President Donald Trump's speaking skills. She declared that some Republicans do not like Trump's gallows cut and that they had long since given up any hope of reminding them of George W. Bush or the eloquence of Ronald Reagan.

Let me say this loud and clear: we, who support President Donald Trump and love him because he speaks our language. You don't have to be eloquent to get our attention and support. I am sure that presidents Bush and Regan with their tongues of gold would love to have half of what President Donald Trump has accomplished in the first three years of his presidency.

When I see on television the absolute love and support of those who attend their reelection meetings in the different states, I feel overwhelmed by the fact that we have the right man in the right place at the right time.

Dennis Christensen

Salt lake city