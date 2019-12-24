Letter: President Trump has helped the United States

Loading...

Here we go again, another letter from the Republican President proclaimed Donald Trump. Quite true Republicans elected him president of the United States. Since he assumed the presidency, it has become evident, at least for some of us, how the United States has prospered, both at home and abroad. I have had the opportunity, being retired, to have seen the evolution of the political trial procedures on television, concluding with the political trial of the Chamber of our president.

I have seen the crocodile tears of the Democrats. After three years of listening to the constant complaints of the anti-Trump movement, isn't it time to rest? If you really want Trump to leave office, then vote for a Democrat when the time comes. Meanwhile, keep silent and have peace on earth and goodwill toward men.

Alan Carabine

Kaysville