Letter: Political judgment must be treated like any other.

A political trial in the US Senate. UU. It must be done in a similar way to other trials in our country. Senators must act as impartial jurors.

Senator Mike Lee is definitely not acting as an impartial and impartial jury. In fact, if it were any other trial, and he was part of a group of potential jurors, he could never be selected to be part of the jury due to his obvious bias. Act as if you were a Donald Trump defense attorney instead of an impartial jury.

As for me, I am an independent conservative voter who wants to hear all the facts before deciding if Trump deserves to be removed from office. I want Senator Lee and all senators to adopt the same approach. All relevant witnesses must be called to testify. If Mike Lee cannot behave properly in this extremely important matter, perhaps we should be dismissed by us voters when he is ready for re-election.

Leonard Losee

Western jordan