Letter: Only ‘reopening the country’ is the quick alternative, but is it the correct solution?

There is no return to usual with out popular, simple, accurate screening of all Us residents for COVID-19. Potential requires to be amplified 100-fold and no doctor get ought to be essential — like a blood stress exam.

This would enable wholesome persons who are optimistic to stay home and balanced individuals who are adverse to get the job done and take part in financial state — this is the way Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney together with Rep. Chris Stewart have proposed we shift forward.

President Trump’s way is a foolish way, or the coward’s way. Cowardly mainly because he can not accept the really hard do the job desired right before reopening. Many desire the cowardly way since it is the simple way, and the way of rhetoric and platitudes.

I urge my elected officers to end their neglect and inaction. I urge them to quit supporting meaningless aspirational rhetoric. We have to have free tests at libraries and churches and vendors and malls and educational facilities and workplaces. We need it everywhere. That way we can return to the work and duties we appreciate, and that is what this place demands. I believe Sen. Lee, Rep. Stewart and Sen. Romney are intelligent plenty of to wake up and do what is required. Let’s see what they will do.

Michael Smith

Salt Lake City