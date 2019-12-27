Letter: one print again

Loading...

As a newspaper enthusiast, I am happy with the success of online newspapers. However, I am terribly sad about the struggle of the print newspaper industry. Like thousands of people in Utah, I like to read the newspaper daily. I prefer the printed newspaper to the online edition.

A printed newspaper is eternal and immutable, while articles can be hidden on the online website in a matter of days. The fact that the printed newspaper can be physically held in your hands is a great advantage for me. I guess many people don't see the point of buying a printed newspaper when they think they can get all the news they need online.

We are very fortunate to have two daily newspapers and I think this would be a good time for the Utah State Legislature to step forward and do everything possible to preserve our two daily newspapers. They can begin by demanding that schools begin teaching Newspaper 101 from elementary school. Bring newspapers from across the state. Utah has excellent newspapers.

The Utah State Legislature can order newspapers to be delivered to our schools, ordering a curriculum on reading and discussing newspaper articles from all over our great state. Let our students feel the paper in their hands. Newspapers are a great source of information. From local news to world events, the newspaper strengthens its knowledge on a large number of topics. Students would receive news of entertainment, sports, economics and politics. Reading the newspaper every day would improve a student's vocabulary and writing skills and help them with the development of sentences. In addition, students would have a clear idea of ​​what is happening in our state, country and the entire world.

There are so many benefits of reading the newspaper every day. Most importantly, it would show children at an early age the importance of reading the newspaper and the rich content of information that comes to our doors every morning.

Reading the newspaper daily is the best habit you can develop in yourself and in your children, friends and family. But the most important thing it does is create awareness and purpose in our daily lives.

Willy bautner

Salt lake city