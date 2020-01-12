Letter: national deficit should not be in the background

With all the rhetoric on the war with Iran, the removal and the funding of the border walls, no one is talking about our national deficit. The combination of Trump’s tax cuts in 2017 ($ 1.5 trillion) and the recently adopted U.S. budget for 2020 set us up for a big bankruptcy. Under Trump, our annual budget deficits increased from $ 585 billion in 2016 to $ 804 billion in 2018, to reach $ 984 billion in 2019. Nearly $ 1 trillion last year, an increase of 68%. since 2016!

What do Trump and Congress think? Do they think we could just do a lot of refinancing with the banks? Do they think the Chinese will continue to buy treasury bills forever?

When the Chinese decide they have had enough of this trade war and stop buying, everything falls apart: our exaggerated 401k, the social safety net (social security and health insurance) and the economy in general . The real problems, like climate change, will be much more difficult to solve. History tells us what happens when we are promised “a chicken in each pot” (The Great Depression), as the recent budget promised. It will affect everyone.

Wake up, we need the missing deficit falcons more than ever.

John Kennington

Cottonwood heights