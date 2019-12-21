Letter: McAdams' reasoning is questionable

Loading...

Deseret News

The reasons that representative Ben McAdams gave to vote to dismiss President Trump lead us to question his understanding of the Constitution he claims to support and defend.

A freshman in high school is taught that there are three equal and coordinated branches of government. The president does not work for Congress and has great discretion about what he provides to Congress. In the case of a political trial, the president and other members of the executive branch have asked the third branch to rule on this important issue. This is not, nor will it be, an obstruction, and Representative McAdams should know. Democrats could have waited for the Supreme Court to rule, but the point here is political and not santurronas statements about the Constitution.

McAdams' point that the president asks for favors is contrary to the facts and he knows it. The only direct testimony the Chamber received was from Mr. Sondland.

This accusation is about power, not about the Constitution, which is why Representative McAdams voted in favor: it helps him to be re-elected, or so he believes.

Charles Akerlow

Salt lake city