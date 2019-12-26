Letter: McAdams does not ignore the Constitution

Loading...

A recent letter questioned the vote of Deputy Ben McAdams for the political trial and the alleged ignorance of the Constitution. It seems that the critic himself lost the content in the high school class he referred to. Yes, there are three equal branches of the federal government, and Mr. McAdams, in fact, was paying attention to the charges presented by the House.

Both articles of political judgment focused narrowly on the president's obvious and obvious behavior. They were designed to simplify the heinous acts to extremely understandable terms that even those who may not have taken the high school course could understand. Requesting foreign assistance for personal gain and blocking witnesses constitute obstruction and corruption.

The accused president obviously thought he would get away with it. His own public comments throughout his life, including his inclination to "grab women," are by his own admission. Yes, it's about power. Abuse of power by the president. Even pre-secondary students can understand that violation.

Alan Peterson

Mayfield