My heart breaks when I see our democracy torn apart every day by partisan politics. I request that the impeachment process be conducted in a fair and impartial manner, allowing all witnesses to speak with the least possible disruption with tips and legal barriers.

I’m not asking for the impeachment of Donald Trump. I ask both parties to present their arguments so that the senators and the American people can decide. Senators must not let their party loyalty or their need for support for President Trump’s campaign influence their decisions.

Democracy is a fragile concept. The drafters of the United States Constitution have worked long and hard to try to predict how any branch of our government could take power from other branches and how to prevent it from happening. I wonder if they could have seen how the three branches could be corrupted by corporate interests at the same time. I know that there are still elected officials who got involved because they believe in our democracy, believe in the Constitution and do indeed intend to respect the oath they took when they took office.

Hopefully our senators will remember what our country represents. Hopefully they will remember that transparency, justice, accountability and honesty are the keys to keeping our country strong. The cynicism, greed and ignorance that swept through our electorate are temporary. I know it in my heart. We can find what we were so proud of over the past two and a half centuries. Really, let’s make America great again, in a real and lasting way.

Timothy jeffryes

Salt lake city