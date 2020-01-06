Letter: Let's make the new decade climate action

Loading...

As the giving and receiving season ends and a new year begins, my thoughts come back again and again to the gifts of the earth. Air to breathe, water to drink, land to cultivate and inhabit – all the elements that we owe to our existence are made possible by and thanks to the diverse and complex planet that we have the privilege of calling home.

The gifts of the earth, which are fundamental to our existence, are so intrinsic to our human experience that they are easy to ignore, ignore and take for granted. But as our planet experiences rapid changes caused by global warming and climate change, we can no longer take these gifts for granted and assume that they will happen.

We are at a crossroads and must usher in a new era of stewardship of the land that gives us life. It is time for us to reciprocate and offer our land actions to ensure its well-being. To do less is to jeopardize our whole future. Let’s make this new decade climate action and give the planet what it deserves – which will benefit all of us.

Elizabeth haigh

Millcreek