Letter: Including semi-trucks on Legacy Parkway is a bad idea

There is good and bad news for those who like to drive the beautiful Legacy Parkway as an alternative to the constant mess on the I-15.

The good news? The speed limit was recently raised from 55 to 65 mph, which should always have been the case on a safe divided highway like Legacy. The majority of drivers have been driving at 65 mph safely since the highway opened several years ago.

Bad news? Semi-trucks are now authorized on Legacy. It’s a very bad idea, and my gut tells me that semi-trucks will influence or be involved in several accidents on Legacy in the coming months. Looks like our lawmakers were too intimidated to raise the speed limit and keep the semifinals out of Legacy.

The compromise. Since it seems to be a moot point to argue that semi-finals should not be allowed on Legacy, how about a compromise? Can the state require that the semi-finals use only the right (slow) two-way lane so that those who now want to drive at 65 mph can actually do so?

I do not know. It may be too logical.

Many will write this dilemma with the common cliché: “This is what it is.”

My response to this cliche is, “If that’s what it is and it was what it was, it will be what it will be until someone does.”

Randy Hunt

Farmington