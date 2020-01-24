Letter in which Uber is demanded to remain Surrey out of unexpected, unrealistic, undemocratic: councilor

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – A letter sent to Uber from the city of Surrey demands that the driving company stop the city on Friday evening.

Mayor Doug McCallum is a vocal opponent of ride hailing, but the letter mentioning drivers who come to town after 9 p.m. Friday’s risk a fine of $ 500 came as a surprise for councilor Jack Hundial.

“Ride share has never come to the council for any kind of discussion,” he says. “We have a mayor who continues to support his friends and not the people. This is very similar to the police transition, against the will of the people. “

Hundial says that officers of the statutes in the city are not trained to stop vehicles.

“How can we even enforce that? Even in our statutes department, how do they intervene? We really have to think about the safety of the staff. “

In December, McCallum cast the only vote at a meeting of the Mayor Council on regional transport, as opposed to a motion that makes it easier for providers of travel services to operate in the region. The mayors voted for a regional licensing framework that makes it possible for railing operators to pick up and drop off customers throughout the region, without each municipality having to approve a separate license.

Hundial says licensing is important, but punishing fraying operators is misleading and he sees no reason why Surrey would oppose the approach of other cities in the region.

“Transport is a regional issue. This is an opportunity for mayors to work together and not for Surrey to be re-elected, only to go with a mayor who doesn’t really listen to the vast majority of people here. “

He is frustrated that Surrey does not follow the approach of other municipalities, such as North Vancouver.

In a statement Friday morning, McCallum said that the provincial approval of Uber and Lyft has not changed his position.

“What remains my main concern is the unfair advantage that has been created without taking into account the consequences for those who work in the taxi industry,” he explains. “It’s no secret that a large percentage of taxi drivers live in Surrey and the modest wages they earn serve to support their families.”

McCallum argues that the taxi industry already meets all the needs of passengers and that providers who have journeys have an unfair advantage.

Hundial agrees that honesty must be kept in mind.

“We need a fair and fair playing field for everyone. This also applies to riders and residents. We cannot continue to respond to special interest groups or friends who receive special treatment. “

Prime Minister John Horgan said Thursday that approval from the Passenger Transportation Board of the province means that Uber and Lyft cannot be withdrawn from Surrey.

“Our legislation makes it quite clear that they cannot,” says Horgan. “I respect Mr McCallum’s opinion on this, but we cannot limit the activities in Surrey as opposed to Coquitlam or Richmond. These companies will be able to operate in the lower mainland, they will be admitted by the Passenger Transportation Board and our legislation provides for this. “

The Surrey City Council meets on Monday, and Hundial says he and fellow councilor Brenda Locke will raise the issue of the letter at that meeting.