Could health insurance companies get worse? Not only are they scamming patients with massive surprise medical bills, but they’ve also spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress to fix reimbursement rates they pay to doctors and hospitals. The balance of power between patients, doctors and insurance companies is out of control.

Utah patients are surprised by many medical bills, but this often happens during a medical emergency when we have no choice but to consult a network doctor. We should not be punished by our insurance because we have a medical emergency. Insurance companies also charge high monthly premiums, offering few network doctor options and high deductible plans with little protection against the cost of care. The profits of major insurers have increased significantly over the past five years. Meanwhile, hospitals and doctors are pushed to the brink of financial breakdown and patients go bankrupt.

Congress can change the balance of power between patients, providers and insurance companies. Utah patients and their families do not need the mental and emotional trauma of surprise medical bills after experiencing physical trauma or life-threatening medical conditions.

A real solution is within the reach of Congress: the independent settlement of disputes. It already works in states like New York and Texas. It allows hospitals, doctors and insurance companies to use independent arbitration to settle billing disputes, while patients are not held accountable.

We can no longer give great assurances. They have already shown us how they will use it.

Brianna Kreisel

Provo