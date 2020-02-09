Letter: End the stigma around police officers

The thin blue line used to be thin, but now it may be even thinner.

Not only is the number of recruits in the careers of law enforcement agencies decreasing, it is also more difficult to keep officers employed than ten years ago.

According to many police chiefs across the country, they got a few hundred to a thousand applicants somewhere, but now they only get about a quarter of them. I study in high school and one day I want to become a police officer, but when I tell my fellow high school students, I often get a negative response.

This is one of the reasons why there is a shortage of officers: negative press. Most officers are good, but sometimes there are officers who ruin it – intentionally or accidentally – and this causes a negative connotation.

Another possible reason why applications become slower is the cost of living. Officers do not get paid much, so people are not interested or existing officers are forced to leave the armed forces to support their families. There are many ways to solve this, but I think a good start would be to make sure that everyone feels comfortable making the job choice they want and to try not to have negative stigmas about officers.

John Monette

Salt lake city