Letter: Duty must encourage senators to do their best as impartial judges

As a Republican, I would like to express my appreciation to Senator Mitt Romney for his integrity and his willingness to look beyond narrow political party lines to evaluate the specific issues of the current trial of charges.

I do not disagree with the opinion of the Republicans that the Democrats want to remove President Trump. That is neither the issue nor the reason for the removal procedure, such as the Republicans’ argument. President Trump was properly elected. The voters’ voice was heard. The opposition party always hopes to dismiss the current party in the next elections. That is not the reason for the accused hearings, nor should it be the reason that Republican senators refuse to consider the serious issues in the House trial. Being elected president does not give someone the green light to ignore rules of law and established policies, especially not for personal gain.

The biased judgment that Democrats are “on a witch hunt to get Trump” should not prevent Republican senators who take oath from fulfilling their sacred duty to witness statements and facts in the Senate deposition process in this dangerously volatile time in the history of to judge our nation impartially. .

Cathy Udall

Holladay