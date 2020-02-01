Letter: Disappointment in Sen. Romney

I am deeply troubled by what I see and hear from Senator Mitt Romney. I do my best to learn what he says and does, as well as what he does not say and do. I voted for him despite my reservations – focusing on his debates with President Obama. He started strong, but he ended weak when he did not oppose Obama in his defense of the Benghazi tragedy.

Now that he has walked to Utah as our American senator – and yes, I regret my vote for him – he has done very little to produce measurable results. I believe he is ineffective and shows personal, non-professional animus to President Trump. While it may be easy to understand why some people don’t like President Trump, my vote for the president was not based on the superficial reasoning of “nice versus non-nice,” but rather evidence of strength and effectiveness.

It’s hard to argue against President Trump’s triumphs and effectiveness. It is also difficult to identify this in Senator Romney. Senator Romney makes Utah look weak. Senator Mike Lee makes Utah look strong. President Trump’s actions are powerful and effective and in the interest of the forgotten men and women of America. He is also the most effective way to free Washington from the elite old guard “do nothing” politicians that Senator Romney represents.

John Roberts

South Jordan