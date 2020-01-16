In response to a letter on the “Utah roadmap” for improving the environment: a rapid transition to clean energy will improve not only the environment, but also the economy. It is because a massive change in our economy is going to happen that will change the situation, and it is not political or scientific – it is economic.

Most people don’t know it yet, but the free market has already spoken and clean energy has won. It’s over for fossil fuels.

Globally, storage and subsidized solar and wind power is now cheaper than any fossil fuel and their prices will continue to drop significantly each year. According to the Financial Times, by 2030, clean energy should be “essentially free.”

Smart money is already coming out of fossil fuels. Last year alone, $ 12 trillion was sold by large institutional investors, pension funds, mutual funds and governments who know that coal, oil and natural gas will remain in the possession of trillions of dollars of frozen assets. They will have fossil fuels in the ground but will never be able to sell them because clean energy is cheaper.

Economist Jeremy Rifkin predicts that the fossil fuel industry will begin to collapse between 2023-2028. Capitalism can save us after all.

Pete Kuntz

Northglenn, Colorado