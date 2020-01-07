Letter: A pleasant surprise in the expense bill

Loading...

I was delighted to read that Congress removed the hasty surprise billing plan, which was to be included in the year-end spending bill.

By slipping surprise billing into another bill, Congress would have cut short an important debate – silencing valuable voices and competing proposals, which deserve to be heard. Checking the box so that lawmakers can say they did something about surprise billing is unfair; people’s lives depend on the outcome of this debate.

Finding an answer to surprise medical bills is essential and should include independent dispute resolution or arbitration. This means that the supplier and the insurer bring their best offer to a third party, who chooses between the two.

I expect surprise medical billing to continue to be a topic of importance among members of Congress, physicians, patients, taxpayers and insurers. Although we do not all agree, we all deserve our voices not only to be heard, and this issue deserves a full and open debate. This is the only way to find the right answer.

Clay sheffer

Vernal