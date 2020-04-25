Let’s Talk About the PROGRAMS Season 7 Episode 9

This episode was awesome. First, has anyone else noticed the change in the quality of the animation? Dorito seemed smaller and the animation was better. Am I crazy? I really enjoyed this episode. It was so much to see that characters have meaningful interactions.

First, we have Anakin as the punk with the droids in order to pull off the strategy droid to battle the forces. Anakin and Obi-Wan then meet Ahsoka and Bo-Katan to see if they can help. We find out here that Darth Maul took possession of Mandalore, and it’s really interesting to see Obi-Wan in this moment. He has every right to run over there and bring Maul down. He would help Mandalore, Maul is his rival, and Maul killed his love, Satine (Bo-Katan’s sister). Obi-WAN is drawing a lot then. His response, though, is not to let his emotions get in the way. This obviously does not sit well with Ahsoka and Bo-Katan. Heck, Anakin isn’t too happy about it and she wants to find some way to help. This is in stark contrast to Anakin’s behavior in the days / weeks to come Revenge of the Sith. It also helps to fuel Ahsoka’s character, though, as she sees the problems with the ways of the Jedi as Obi-Wan shows them in this moment.

Another cool part is when Anakin brings Ahsoka to the 501st, who painted the orange markings on their helmets to recognize them for their respect. I found it a bit funny when Anakin says that the Clones appreciate loyalty. They really do, until they are asked to execute Order 66., This sent my wife and I wonder if the Clones try to take Ahsoka out. She’s no longer a Jedi, but she uses lightsabers (which Anakin kept on her) and Force. It will be interesting to see that.

We reach Mandalore, and the siege is very eager to watch. It’s great fun to watch Ahsoka go to the ground floor and then find the fight between Bo-Katan and Almec. Ahsoka then follows a number of clones into the network of tunnels that are not completely a trap (it is a trap altogether, what they were all thinking!). I liked the new Gar Saxon armor by the way. It was great. Anyway, gradually, the Clones come through heavy fire and many are killed. Then, Ahsoka is surrounded by Mandalorians and Maul comes out to confront her claiming that even though she is a Jedi (though she really isn’t), she is the wrong Jedi. Obviously he’s Obi-Wan, and I find it funny because Maul did everything right to get Obi-Wan here as I’ve already explained. This must have been very disappointing. I’m really excited to see what will happen this week. I’m guessing a cool duel between Ahsoka and Maul ends with Ahsoka escaping, but who knows.