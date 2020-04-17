Let’s Talk About LEGO MASTERS Finale Season – GeekTyrant

Before we talk about the winners, I want to say that I liked this. The whole season was great, and this ending was no different. All these builders really gave it a go, and honestly, all the builds were great. All teams gave their game ‘A’. Also, can you imagine working on a LEGO building for 24 hours? Holy cow!

So who won? Tyler & Amy won, and that made me happy. I have really enjoyed it for a while now and this final build was great. I love the way they create characters and this time, the way they got their griffon mama’s wings dangling was greatly enhanced. That is so complicated. Honestly I would have no idea how to do that. I would love to go through with Amy Corbett and Jamie Beard’s criticism and see some of the details on the ground. There was a rush of destruction, more characters, and a whole world to make the build outstanding.

Mark & ​​Boone may have come second, but their “Artopia” build had no cushion. The way they gave life to build them was awesome. I was really worried when talking about their construction because it was similar to other buildings they had built, but in the end, they made a unique construction. The contrast they created between the colors and the dark areas really popped. Of course, most striking to me was the color sensor they used that could flip some of their panel.

Eventually, Sam & Jessica. Their build was great too and probably the most funny in my opinion. The peacock looked great with his eyes open, excited and his mouth, and the monkey looked abusive in stealing that feather and sewing it on his hat. It was a really fun build.

I really 100% agree with the judges’ findings. Before they made any announcements, I made my predictions and it was perfect. What did you think of the builds? Which would you prefer?