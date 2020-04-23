Let’s Talk About DUNCANVILLE Episode 7

This episode was very humorous to me. We see a sexy new plumber who doesn’t really know about plumbing that Jack will lose all his clients. In a time of despair, Jack then decides to create a rock opera called Rommy that bears no resemblance to the rock opera with The Who, Tommy. I’m not just joking, it’s changed just as spectacularly.

It’s hilarious how the rest of the family are really opposed to this opera and they’re only doing it to humor Jack in the hopes of keeping him from committing suicide. Then Jack wants to show the show in public and they want to tell Jack that this has to stop, but then in the end, they all find a reason to go through the show.

One of the highlights for me is when the family has a secret meeting in a closet and Amy tells everyone to pretend to be coats when Jack opens the door. Music is another highlight. It’s really awesome in my opinion. In the end, Jack saves the town because the sexy new plumber doesn’t know how to plumb and Amy dumps all of Rommy’s flights into the sewers as they back up and flood the town. This is why you treat the sewers well.

What would be your rock opera?