Let's talk about Craigslist 60 percent

Image: Author

A few weeks ago, Craigslist finally dropped its official application, and I am sure that most of you had about the same reaction as me: a comment out loud welcoming you to 2010, a bit of excitement that Craigslist could be more enjoyable for use, and finally a sudden awareness of all the reasons why he stopped using Craigslist.

I haven't used the site for a while, but I needed to sell a vehicle, so I decided to try the application. Immediately, I received a lowball email that reminded me of something that almost always happens:

When I publish a vehicle on Craigslist, for any amount of money, I will quickly receive an offer of 60 percent of my sale price.

It is almost always exactly or very close to 60 percent, and it almost always occurs.

No matter what it is. A motorcycle for $ 1,000: "I'll give you $ 600." A kart for $ 800: "Will you take $ 480?" An Acura MDX for $ 14,000: "I can be there in 30 minutes with $ 8,400 CASH."

This happens with many of the things I publish for sale, but it is especially true with vehicles. The reason I think this is strange is that it is strangely accurate at 60 percent of the sale price, and it happens so often that I wonder if it is a secret tactic known only to the type of people who make a living by flipping crap boxes.

I always feel that 60 percent is too low. If I believe that something is worth only 60 percent of the sale price, I assume that the seller and I are too far apart and move on. Such a low offer seems almost an insult.

Maybe someone has written a script that goes post-by-post and automatically emails an offer of 60 percent of the requested price. I should not be the only person who has noticed this. Do you get the 60 percent offer for everything you publish? Are you one of the 60 percent contestants?

