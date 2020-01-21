Let's take a look at some of the futuristic cars that will appear in the next season of Westworld

HBO’s robo-horror show Westworld, coming in the near future, is returning, shifting its focus from a synthetic Old West with sexy and deadly robots covered with biological skin to the mainstream world of the near future that doesn’t only populated with people seems sexy and deadly robots and humans, but also cars. A friend of Jalopnik and well-known automotive designer John Frye spotted some interesting vehicles on the road in LA, and it looks like they are cars for the upcoming Westworld season.

While we’ve seen some interesting cars in Westworld, the number of cars that could be seen in an artificial theme park from the late 19th century was limited. The new season will not have this limitation, as you can see in the trailer:

The vehicles, of which John took a photo while filming, can also be seen in the trailer:

Based on the design (evil giant Twizy?) I would say it’s a kind of electric, autonomous vehicle. Due to the free sides and the seating arrangement, I suspect that these are shared taxi vehicles and not privately owned cars. I think you want more privacy in a personal, autonomous vehicle for a variety of reasons.

It is interesting to see the use of tweels instead of traditional pneumatic tires. We saw this at dune buggies last season, suggesting that tweels have become standard, or at least common, in this future.

These vehicles seem to be built on a kind of skateboard-like chassis, with a large “equipment box” at the rear, which is likely to house the engine and other related electronics. The elongated hexagon body only seems to have fallen on the chassis, which may indicate a kind of modularity.

Do they come in a color other than black?

There are many other interesting vehicles in the trailer:

… like this drone-like quadcopter design. It looks pretty elegant and seems a lot more practical than a conventional helicopter.

There is also this beautiful, strange FJ55 Land Cruiser here:

I like the inappropriate doors there.

The Kubelwagen there is somewhat more unexpected – it seems that there is another park on the subject of the Second World War in which this must exist. He has to collect cash – who doesn’t want to kill a bunch of dirty Nazi robots?

The same world has some great cars – check out this pretty MG TD.

It also shows some interesting robot designs that don’t pass people, like this useful guy who has a very, very bad day.

The autonomous glass box designs that John has taken pictures with are interesting in that it appears that the general nature of the design is quickly becoming the standard form of how people think futuristic AVs will look.

I guess it’s a fairly rational design, especially for shared vehicles, but I hope the real future gives them a little more charm.

It looks like the new season will start on March 15th. I think we just have to wait and see if there are any other interesting ideas for the automotive industry in the future that will be kidnapped by angry, sexy carnivores.