Let's find out what kind of car the Simpsons could be

The Simpsons have brought us a surprising amount of automotive-related cultural icons, including the Powell Motors Homer, the Canyonero, and even Homer’s own Plymouth Junkerolla. My favorite Simpsons car is perhaps the most mysterious: the strange, tiny car from a defunct country that a man named Crazy Vaclav is trying to sell to Homer in the famous Mr.Plow episode. Nobody is really sure what that car is, but I think it’s high time to really find out what the story is.

If you have forgotten this fascinating little machine, here is the clip in which it can be seen:

Do you remember now? Of course you do. I don’t care how fictional this thing is, I want to know more about it. We don’t have a lot to do, but let’s list exactly what we know about the car:

• It is a tricycle

• The country of origin no longer exists

• The Cyrillic alphabet has been used in this national language, which indicates that the car comes from Eastern Europe / the former Soviet bloc.

The “H” Homer pleads with to insert it means “N” in English and probably means “neutral”.

• The symbol of the car or perhaps the company is a winged insect with a protruding tubular tongue. it looks most like an ordinary housefly:

• The car has a kind of automatic or semi-automatic transmission

• The car can burn kerosene as fuel. This suggests that the car may be using a self-ignition diesel engine because kerosene is closer to diesel fuel than gasoline. It doesn’t lubricate as well as diesel, so maybe it’s a two-stroke diesel that uses oil mixed with the fuel?

• It is reported that the car’s fuel consumption can cover “300 hectares with a single kerosene tank”. 300 hectares correspond to one square mile. This is a strange method of calculating how far a car can go since one hectare is a unit area and not a distance.

For example, if the car could cover the entire area in 300 hectares / one mile per square kilometer with a tank, that would be as much as … let’s see. We use the 1 square mile conversion to simplify the calculation. If the car zigzagged the length of the square mile, then turned and went the other way, if we say the “width” of the car’s path is what, four feet, that means with a mile at 5,280 feet, the car could go back and forth 1,320 times!

That is a full range of 1,320 miles. Let’s say the car has a 10 gallon tank (generous for the size of the car), so the result is very impressive 132 miles per gallon, Impressive.

• The car seems to have a motto or a kind of advertising slogan.

Crazy Vaclav tells Homer

“Take a test drive and you will agree: zagreb ebnom zlotdik diev.”

Okay, that’s all the hard information we actually get. Now we have to extrapolate this information to see what we can find out.

Looking at the car, I previously speculated that it looks very much like a Harper Invacar, and I still think it looks like one:

The problem now is that the Harper Invacar is British, a country that still exists and has never used the Cyrillic alphabet. That said, the car there can’t be a Harper Invacar.

However, I think that it is similar and that it is indeed an invalid car: it is a small city car that was built specifically for the disabled to make it easier for them to get around. There were several of them in the countries of the Soviet bloc, including the SZD Invalid Car and the S3A Invalid Car.

Although both cars are similar in size and function to the mysterious Simpson car, they have very different all-wheel drive designs.

Really, in terms of design, I think the mysterious Simpsons car is most similar to the design of the British AC Petite disability car:

Note the similar proportions and sizes, the lack of wheel cutouts, the arrangement of headlights and turn signals, etc. For this reason, I believe that the car Crazy Vaclav sells was a copy of the Soviet block AC Petite.

I think the car probably dates back to the late 1950s or early 1960s, but knowing how long the Soviet block countries kept cars in production, the car could be as new as the mid to late 1980s ,

The Soviets were not afraid to copy Western designs if they wanted to. Check out how they beat the famous GM LeSabre concept car:

I don’t think it would be unlikely at all if a Soviet satellite country needed an invalid car design and only optimized one from a decadent western country.

Well, which country did this is the question. We know that there are none and have used Cyrillic characters for the language. I have a theory that limits it to two possible countries: either the country was the People’s Republic of Bulgaria or Yugoslavia.

I know that Bulgaria still exists, but the old Communist People’s Republic of Bulgaria, influenced by the Soviet Union, has disappeared. Yugoslavia has now disappeared and has been divided into Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

I think these countries are likely because the motto is: zagreb ebnom zlotdik diev.

Now the first word, Zagreb, is also the name of a Croatian city. And Croatia used to belong to Yugoslavia, which we know has disappeared today. However, Croatian is traditionally not written in Cyrillic letters. However, the Serbo-Croatian language can be written with Cyrillic characters and was spoken in Yugoslavia.

So maybe Yugoslavia. Yugoslavia also has an established automotive industry, in particular the Zastava company, manufacturer of the notorious Yugo.

Now I think that the former People’s Republic of Bulgaria could be an option since Cyrillic characters are used and the last word of the motto, deiv, means the Bulgarian word for “girl”.

This is the only other translatable word in the motto. The word Zlotdik is close to the Polish word Zlotnik, which means “goldsmith”, but I don’t think the car was Polish since Cyrillic was used, in which Polish is not written.

The word “girl” makes sense in connection with an advertising slogan, especially from a somewhat chauvinistic period in which one could advertise that a car attracts the girls. If we assume that Zlotdik is a kind of borrowed Polish slang word, the motto in Bulgarian could be: “Girls from Zagreb think that you are a goldsmith”, which suggests that women love this gold and love you when you drive it Thing.

It’s pretty scanty, I know, but I don’t work with a lot here.

Bulgaria had a car industry in its socialist era, in which Renault 8 and 10 series were manufactured under the name Bulgarrenault from 1966 to 1970. They also built Soviet Moskovitches and the Fiat 850 and 124, so they could have built this car.

If we decide that it’s Bulgarian, you could call it муха, pronounced “Mukha”, which means “housefly”.

н- нQuestion: Neutral



Б–Description: Jog (Drive)

и-инв: Inv (inverse / reverse)

ш-шунт: shunt (like a low gear, let’s say)

… and I’ll just give up. I can’t say exactly what this possibly L or E shaped letter under Homer’s thumb is, and I was pretty desperate for them, so I better stop while I’m ahead.

So let’s summarize again. I believe the following:

The weird little car that Homer tries in the Mr.Plow episode of Crazy Vaclavs Autopark is most likely called Mukha and is a Bulgarian copy of a British disabled car, the AC Petite.

The Mukha has some style differences from the original Petite (e.g. tail fins) and uses a two-stroke diesel engine that is able to burn kerosene. The car can reach an impressive 132 MPG, and if you drive one, you’re sure to agree … “Zagreb girls will think you’re a goldsmith.”

There. I hope that clarifies something for everyone. I know i feel better.