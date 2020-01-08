Let's debunk three myths about seemingly illegal things you can do while driving

Loading...

As a carriage driver, many laws must be observed and complied with: no open flames in the car, trying to secure birds of prey or other birds of prey while driving, take off your large cardboard parasol before driving something like this. Although I’m not sure if any of these example laws are real, I know of three driving situations that are usually believed to be illegal. Whether you like it or not, I’ll tell you about it. Prepare yourself accordingly.

Drive barefoot

Have you ever ridden barefoot? I will not lie to you, I did it and I am not ashamed to say that I somehow liked it. The corrugated rubber of the pedal covers feels satisfactory, and I think you can achieve much more precise throttle control with your non-shoeed feet.

Almost every time barefoot riding appears, a podiatric specialist mentions that barefoot riding is illegal. You know what? It is not.

No state has laws that make barefoot driving illegal. So don’t be upset by people trying to tell you that this is against the law. Your feet are not criminals – they are just the hands of your legs. If they want to serve you without gloves, you can legally leave them.

Driving with the interior light switched on

This is another thing that I have been told has been illegal since I started driving, although admittedly it is closer to loafing about crime than murder, for example.

But is it actually illegal to drive with the interior lights on? Sure, if the car’s interior lights are on, this can affect your view from the car at night, but there are no current laws in the books that say this is illegal.

It may be possible to be run over for somewhat distracted driving, and the illuminated interior light can be cited as part of the reason for this, but as far as the interior light itself is on, it is not illegal in itself. So you can do it. In this case, you shouldn’t be stupid unless you’re having trouble seeing from the inside.

The rear side windows can legally only partially roll down

When I was a child growing up in the eighties, I saw a lot of cars with the rear side windows only partially folded down, often only half down. This was worst for cars like the Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet, where the entire roof could drop, but the top 50 percent of the rear side windows could not:

I have always been told that this is due to a law designed to prevent children from sliding out of the car windows in the back seats. I guess it was kind of an epidemic in the 60s and 70s. At least that’s how it was always presented to me.

However, the truth is that there was no such law. The reason that so often was the case – and it was very common for some cars, such as four-door Chrysler K-Cars, that the rear door windows didn’t drop at all – was more due to foul technology than to any law.

You see, rear doors of smaller cars often cut into the rear wheel arches, which means that an entire window cannot fall in.

Modern cars have found some solutions, such as reducing the size of the roll area of ​​the window and having a separate fixed part, or developing clever rolling methods (for example, the old Beetle convertibles, the rear side windows tilted down instead of them drop straight down), and as a result, modern cars rarely suffer from rear passengers with windows that only partially slide into the door in frustration.

And that is completely legal.